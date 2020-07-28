The heat wave continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front has moved south. Behind the front a northerly wind is expected to drop humidity a bit, but above normal temperatures will stick around for the next couple of days. By Friday, below average conditions will move in. our late week will feature scattered shows and storms. Meanwhile a tropical system could bring soaking rain early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 70
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Friday : Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
