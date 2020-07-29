Greene County Schools pushes back start date of classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s school board Wednesday night decided to push the start of classes back a couple of weeks.
School will begin with hybrid learning for middle and high schoolers and in-person for pre-k through 5th grade, with virtual options for both.
Classes will now start on Tuesday, September 8, pushed back from an original start date of August 18 due to the large number of parents who have yet to register their kids.
The move will also give teachers and staff more time to get comfortable with how things will work.
Many parents and school employees sent a letter this week to the school board asking it to consider an all virtual opening.
