Fluvanna Co. gives away signs encouraging everyone to wear face masks

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is giving away some signs of the times.
The county is encouraging everyone to spread the word about wearing face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Lake Monticello is also on board for the initiative.
“The Board of Supervisors wanted to send a strong message to the community about the importance of wearing masks, so we asked a couple community members if they would like to come up with the design for the signs,” Kelly Harris said.
County residents can snag a sign a get a free mask in Fork Union from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the old grocery store parking lot.
