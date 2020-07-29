Dr. Cameron Webb takes part in “Build Back Better” panel discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb (D) says testing is imperative when addressing why COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting the Black community.
Webb talked about increasing testing opportunities during a panel discussion about former Vice President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan. He says people need more healthcare access.
“It also means that we need to be investing in things like, you know, improving our approach to housing. We have a lot of housing instability in a lot of the communities. We have a lot of issues with food insecurity. You have a lot of income inequality. Remember that the Black and brown community disproportionately are essential workers, so there’s more exposure,” Webb said.
Webb also says Biden’s work on the Affordable Care Act with former President Barack Obama expanded healthcare access to many communities and hopes to build on it if elected.
