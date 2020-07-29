Bashir’s Taverna on the Downtown Mall announces upcoming closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall says will be closing up shop in a few months.
Bashir’s Taverna recently announced that it will close in late September. The restaurant has been serving Mediterranean cuisine for more than two decades.
Owner Bashir Khelafa says the closure comes as a result of losing money from the COVID-19 pandemic and increased restrictions on restaurant practices.
“Those who are not fortunate to get that financial help are cornered. They have expenses, they have insurance, their rent and everything. When you have all this heavy burden on you, you have to find an exit, you have to find a solution. So for us, that was it. We reached our end,” Khelafa said.
The restaurant plans to still have an online presence and cater events. Khelafa and his family also plan on releasing a cookbook.
