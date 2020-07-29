Arizona woman issued two summons after being caught with handgun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a woman from Arizona was caught carrying a handgun at Richmond International Airport and was issued two summons.
The TSA officers stopped the woman as she loaded onto an airplane and retrieved a 9 mm handgun from her.
Officers say the handgun was not loaded.
TSA officials immediately alerted the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning before issuing her two summons with a court date as a result of the incident.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter.
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.