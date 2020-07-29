Appointment only drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Testing will be by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made until Monday, Aug 3. at noon.
The drive-thru testing will be at the pool house at Stuarts Draft Park, located at 96 Edgewood Lane, Stuarts Draft, Va. 24477.
Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or to those who have been in contact with a known COVID-19 case.
If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.
