Albemarle County Public Schools makes changes to summer student meal service

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools will offer its free student meal service through August 28, but there are some location changes.
Friday, July 31 will be the last day at Woodbrook Elementary. Service at Sutherland Middle School will be temporarily closed next week (August 3-7), but will resume on August 10. Starting Monday, the meal pick-up at Albemarle High School will move from the bus loop to the covered patio behind the school.
All the meal service details are available on Albemarle County Schools website.
