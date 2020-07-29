Albemarle Co. police investigating early morning homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Albemarle County.
The Albemarle County Police Department says officers were called out to the Timberland Apartments off of Old Lynchburg Road around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, after someone reported a man laying in an apartment breezeway.
Police say the man was dead, and that they are treating this as an isolated incident.
The Albemarle County Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and that the man’s name is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Philip Giles at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
07/29/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
Police are treating this as an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Philip Giles at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
