Albemarle Co. fire crews battle blaze on Churchill Lane

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators believe lightening caused a house fire in Albemarle County Tuesday, July 28.
Emergnecy crews were called to Churchill Lane just before 5 p.m. The blaze started at the top of the house and quickly spread through the roof and attic.
The estimated loss due to the fire is $130,000.
Albemarle Fire and Rescue says family members home at the time quickly evacuated with their pets, and no one was hurt. They credit working smoke alarms in the attic for the safe escape.
“We really encourage everyone to test your smoke alarms. Make sure that you have working smoke alarms and check your batteries. Really the reason that people are able to get out of homes safely is because of those smoke alarms,” said Albemarle County Public Information OFfice Abbey Stumpf.
Crews didn’t clear the scene until 10:30 p.m.
07/29/2020 Updated Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
Link to the original release can be found here: https://conta.cc/2Elon98
