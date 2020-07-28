UVA observatory replaces original parts from 1884

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After more and a century, some important parts of the University of Virginia’s McCormick Observatory have been replaced.
New rollers and a stainless steel track now operate the top shutters on the observatory. The original rollers were on a painted metal frame because stainless steel had not been developed when the observatory was built in 1884.
“They don’t make a lot of things today that last 135 years or so. It only started to give us trouble in the last 20, 10 years or so,” Astronomer Peter Dow said.
Though McCormick Observatory is no longer used for research purposes, it is still used for education and outreach programs.
