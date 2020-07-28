CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel temperatures will be closer to 100° Today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and storms are expected develop this afternoon and evening. Any storms that move across our area will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. Once the front moves southeast, slightly drier air is expected to build in, lowering humidity a bit by Wednesday. More seasonal temperatures are expected later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, partly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: low 90s...Low: around
Thursday: Patly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudt, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
