CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel temperatures will be closer to 100° Today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and storms are expected develop this afternoon and evening. Any storms that move across our area will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. Once the front moves southeast, slightly drier air is expected to build in, lowering humidity a bit by Wednesday. More seasonal temperatures are expected later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !