Summer sizzle

Eye to the sky

nbc29 weather at sunrise
July 28, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:59 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sunny start to our day. Temperatures and humidity will remain high for the next few days. We are tacking a cold front that will spread showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. Slightly lower humidity is expected for Wednesday, however, it won’t be until late week when temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.