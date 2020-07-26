Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sunny start to our day. Temperatures and humidity will remain high for the next few days. We are tacking a cold front that will spread showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. Slightly lower humidity is expected for Wednesday, however, it won’t be until late week when temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
