Senior Alert: Police search for man with cognitive impairment last seen at Burger King
Hugh Hester Godsey (Source: Virginia State Police)
July 28, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 11:22 PM

BEDFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen at a Burger King.

Bedford police are searching for 92-year-old Hugh Hester Godsey who was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at the Burger King in the Lion Shopping Center in Forest, Virginia.

Police believe Godsey is driving a red 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plates VAU-3479. The pickup has preexisting damage to the rear bumper from a previous accident.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety due to his cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Bedford police at 540-586-7827.

