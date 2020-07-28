Mid-Week Still Hot. Storm Chance Lower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Storms are exiting the area this evening. They developed ahead of an approaching weak cool front that will move into the state by Wednesday morning. This front will push just to our south , with a lower storm chance Wednesday.Still looking for highs in the low 90s, behind the front.The late week, will still bring the chance of some scattered storms. Temperatures could cool back to the more seasonable upper 80s by Friday. More storm chances will remain with us this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.