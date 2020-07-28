Mid-Week Still Hot. Storm Chance Lower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Storms are exiting the area this evening. They developed ahead of an approaching weak cool front that will move into the state by Wednesday morning. This front will push just to our south , with a lower storm chance Wednesday.Still looking for highs in the low 90s, behind the front.The late week, will still bring the chance of some scattered storms. Temperatures could cool back to the more seasonable upper 80s by Friday. More storm chances will remain with us this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
In the tropics, near the Leeward Islands is soon to be named storm - Isaias. The future track takes this storm toward Puerto Rico and during this weekend to South Florida. Rain chances could increase early next week, in toe Southeast and Mid-Atlantic depending the progress and track of this system.
Tonight: Evening storms exit. Warm and muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot. Isolated PM storm possible. Highs low 90s. Low around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Low around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
