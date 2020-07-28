Late start, limited competition, for LIS & Prep League sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no sports until at least October, and only cross country and girls tennis will be able to compete at that time.
That was the decision in a joint announcement from the League of Independent Schools and the Virginia Preparatory League on Tuesday.
Fork Union Military Academy, St. Anne’s-Belfield, and Woodberry Forest are among the schools in Central Virginia who compete in the leagues.
The announcement stated the LIS and VPL were prioritizing interscholastic opportunities which were deemed “low risk,” and decisions on “moderate risk” sports would be made at a later time.
Tennis, cross country, and golf are “low risk” sports, according to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s updated list of risk levels for Fall Sports.
Soccer, field hockey, and volleyball are “moderate risk” sports, but field hockey and volleyball can become “low risk” with masks, and extra cleaning.
Football is the only “high risk” sport.
The Prep League and LIS announcement stated: “There is currently no consideration for interscholastic league competition in sports deemed ‘high risk’ at this time.”
The VISAA Executive Committee voted on July 24th to cancel all fall sport championships for the coming school year, and the championships for those sports will not be moved to the spring.
