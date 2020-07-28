Greene County Office of Emergency Services hires emergency medical services supervisor

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Office of Emergency Services has hired an emergency medical services supervisor.
Aaron Anderegg will lead the county’s new EMS team, overseeing about 15 employees and the day-to-day EMS operations of the agency.
The county formed the team after UVA notified Greene it was ending its contract to provide services in October.
“Aaron brings almost two decades of EMS experience and knowledge to our new agency. His supervisory experience will benefit us tremendously,” Melissa Meador, the director of emergency services, said. “We are fortunate to have Aaron join our team and look forward to his input developing our new agency.”
Anderegg worked at the University of Virginia for 19 years in different jobs relating to emergency medical services.
He is also very familiar with Greene County, having lived there his whole life.
His first day on the job is August 3.
