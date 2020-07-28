WATCH LIVE at 2: Governor Northam delivers coronavirus briefing

The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 86,994 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, July 28. This marks 922 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,095, 13 more than yesterday. A total of 1,157,924 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 20,509 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 7,686, 39 more than yesterday.