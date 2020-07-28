WATCH LIVE at 2: Governor Northam delivers coronavirus briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to deliver a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. We will air the briefing live on NBC29 and live streaming it here on NBC29.com. We will also be live tweeting at Twitter.com/nbc29.
According to WWBT in Richmond, Governor Northam is expected to make announcements to curb COVID-19 numbers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia which including Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Norfolk. He is also expected to address testing in the commonwealth as well as CARES Act funding for localities.
Current statistics of coronavirus in Virginia:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 86,994 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, July 28. This marks 922 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,095, 13 more than yesterday. A total of 1,157,924 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 20,509 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 7,686, 39 more than yesterday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.