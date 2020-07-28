Activists form Virginia Community Rights Network

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The fight isn’t over for activists who helped defeat the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
People who challenged a proposed pipeline compressor station in Buckingham County have formed the Virginia Community Rights Network. The group’s goal is to challenge the “injustice of illegitimate corporate rights” through a variety of methods, including educational, training, workshops, and public outreach.
“Corporations have become more and more powerful, and the people are having a harder and harder time protecting themselves from the usurpation, essentially, of our government by the wealthy few. And so, this is about taking it back for the 99%,” Heidi Dhivya Berthoud said.
