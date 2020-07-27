Waynesboro man charged with child sex crimes in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A man accused of accused child sex abuse is behind bars without bond charged with 10 felonies.
Authorities arrested Brian Shorter on Friday, July 24 after an investigation revealed he allegedly abused a male between the ages of 13 and 18 over a two-year period. Child protective services referred the matter to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on July 17.
The alleged incidents happened at Shorter’s home in Waynesboro.
If you have any information that can help with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
07/27/2020 Release from the Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office:
On July 17, 2020 the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received a referral, regarding possible sexual abuse of a child, from Child Protective Services. An investigation revealed that Brian L. Shorter allegedly abused a male child (over 13 but less than 18) over a two year period. The alleged abuse occurred at Shorter’s home in the 400 block of E. Side Hwy, Waynesboro.
Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro was charged with 10 felonies: three counts of sodomy, one count object sexual penetration, one count aggravated sexual batter, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian, and three counts of carnal knowledge.
Shorter was arrested on July 24 and remanded to the Middle River Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.
If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Inv Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
