VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash involving a dump truck last week in Augusta county.
David Angus, 89 of Lyndhurst, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to UVA Medical Center last Thursday afternoon.
Angus was making a left turn in his pickup truck from Route 340 to Ladd Road when he pulled into the path of a dump truck traveling north on 340.
Charles Morse, the driver of the dump truck, wasn’t injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
07/27/2020 Release from the Virginia State Police:
At 4:05 p.m. on July 23, a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 631 (Ladd Rd.) in Augusta County.
A 2009 GMC Canyon pickup truck which was making a left turn from Route 340 onto Ladd Rd, when it pulled into the path of a dump truck traveling north on Route 340. The dump truck was unable to avoid striking the pickup.
The driver of the GMC, Davis R. Angus, 89, of Lyndhurst, Va., was transported to University of Virginia where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the dump truck, Charles E. Morse, 56, of Arrington, Va., was uninjured. He was also wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
