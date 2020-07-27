Virginia Chick-fil-A location offering free food for coins

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg is offering free food for coins to be exchanged with them amid the coin shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For every $10 in rolled coins that are exchanged for the same value in paper money, a card for a free original or spicy sandwich, original or grilled nuggets, or grilled chicken sandwich will be given out.
Any combination of coins will be excepted for a limited time until the need is met at the Wards Road location.
Coins will be accepted on July 29 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.
There is a maximum of 10 coupon cards per guest.
