Virginia Chick-fil-A location offering free food for coins
Chick-fil-A logo (Source: CNN)
July 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:36 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg is offering free food for coins to be exchanged with them amid the coin shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For every $10 in rolled coins that are exchanged for the same value in paper money, a card for a free original or spicy sandwich, original or grilled nuggets, or grilled chicken sandwich will be given out.

Any combination of coins will be excepted for a limited time until the need is met at the Wards Road location.

Coins will be accepted on July 29 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

There is a maximum of 10 coupon cards per guest.

SEE UPDATE! We are now only accepting coins 9-11 am on the 29th! We need coins and you can help! We need you to bring...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Wards Road on Saturday, July 25, 2020

