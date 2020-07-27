Still Hot this Week. Scattered PM Storms Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last week of July is still hot and humid. As we move into Tuesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms to develop, ahead of an approaching weak cool front. Isolated severe storms are possible, with a damaging wind gust the main threat. This front pushes just to our south Wednesday, with the storm chance lower. Still looking for highs in the low 90s, behind the front for most locations. The late week, will still bring the chance of some scattered storms. Temperatures could cool back to the more seasonable upper 80s by Friday.
A broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean could become better organized over the next few days this week, as the next named storm of the tropical season.
Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs mid 90s. Lows low 70s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, Isolated storms possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Low around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Low around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny, Few scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.