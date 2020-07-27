Still Hot this Week. Scattered PM Storms Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last week of July is still hot and humid. As we move into Tuesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms to develop, ahead of an approaching weak cool front. Isolated severe storms are possible, with a damaging wind gust the main threat. This front pushes just to our south Wednesday, with the storm chance lower. Still looking for highs in the low 90s, behind the front for most locations. The late week, will still bring the chance of some scattered storms. Temperatures could cool back to the more seasonable upper 80s by Friday.