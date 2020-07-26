Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions steamy for the rest of the week. There is an outside chance for a storm later Today. Our storm chances will increase starting on Tuesday as an approaching gets a little closer. That front will eventually usher a somewhat cooler and less humid air mass by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 80...Low: mid 60s
