Northam urges Virginians to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to prepare for hurricane season as the peak of it approaches and the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hurricane season brings added challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring that Virginians know their risks, get prepared, and stay informed,” said Northam. “Our administration remains actively focused on planning for simultaneous emergencies, and we will continue to adjust our plans as needed to protect public health and keep the Commonwealth safe. As our government agencies prepare for the possibility of a complex incident involving a major natural disaster amid virus outbreaks, it is also important that individuals and businesses make sure they are ready as well.”
Northam said that the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide is being developed to take the coronavirus pandemic into consideration, such as updating kits to include sanitation and personal protective supplies and following public health guidance. The state is also preparing to adjust operations to make sure supplies are delivered while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“As public safety professionals, the staff at our state agencies are accustomed to managing multiple issues at once, and are specifically trained in hurricane response,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “I have confidence in our preparedness efforts and ask that Virginians also take the time to plan for the hurricane season.”
Northam urges Virginians to do the following in preparations:
- Know your zone. You can find evacuation zones, here.
- Complete a family communication plan.
- Check your insurance coverage.
- Make an emergency kit.
- Stay informed.
The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
