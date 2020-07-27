No sports until December; VHSL votes to delay start of season due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Yes, Virginia, there will be football (but in the spring).
The Virginia High School League opted to delay the start of the sports schedule by a vote of 34-1 in a special executive session on Monday morning.
The VHSL presented three plans for the reopening of sports last week, and Model 3 was the overwhelming favorite.
In that model, all of the sports are still played, but in a condensed and altered format.
Winter sports like basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, and wrestling will take place December 14 – February 20.
Fall sports like cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, and volleyball have the biggest change, as they have been moved to February 15 – May 1.
Spring sports like baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, and track & field will take place April 12 – June 26.
VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun says those dates are subject to change, if conditions change.
“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation,” says Dr. Haun. “The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed. This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.”
The VHSL will hold another executive meeting on the 24th to discuss playoff options for all sports.
Haun says spectators would be allowed to attend, but at a maximum of 250, and that number includes everyone at the venue, including the student-athlete participants.
“The VHSL will continue to work closely with the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE),” says Haun.
Two other models for reopening sports had been discussed by the VHSL.
In Model One, all Fall sports would have been canceled, except cross country and golf.
In Model Two, the Fall and Spring seasons would have switched places, except high-contact sports like soccer and lacrosse, which could not be played in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.