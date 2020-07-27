New cell tower planned for Greenwood area of Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are mixed feelings about plans for a new cell tower in the Greenwood area of Albemarle County.
The Verizon tower would be built on vacant land abutting Interstate 64 and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road). The proposed plans call for the construct a 108 foot tall monopole tower with two clutters of antenna and related ground equipment.
Some people are concerned the placement, placing the tower near the entrance to Septenary Winery.
“Love the mountain views, and think it’s a super beautiful town. So we would not like the cell phone tower to be built,” Abbey Biber said.
“Well for aesthetic reasons, I wouldn’t be too excited about it,” Megan Huddleston said. “Because I do live in an area where broadband is not yet available and I rely on internet for taking my online classes and for my work, I would be excited about having better service.”
More information on the proposal, as well as a form where you can add a comment for county staff, can be found here.
