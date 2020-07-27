Nelson County welcomes new boys basketball coach

Nelson County High School Athletic Director Greg Mullins stated, “We are excited to have Coach Martin as the leader of our boys’ basketball program. As an alumni of Nelson County High School and an assistant coach within the basketball program for the last 28 years, you would be hard pressed to find someone with more knowledge of the basketball program at Nelson County. But more than that knowledge, Coach Martin brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. Coach Martin knows the student-athletes, parents, and community of Nelson County as well as anyone and that gives him a solid foundation to build a successful program both on and off the court. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see our boys on the court again.”