Nelson County welcomes new boys basketball coach

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County has a new boys basketball coach, but he’s no stranger to the program.
For nearly three decades, Marvin Martin has served as a coach at the school in some capacity. He was an assistant for five different coaches during his 28 years, including in 2008 when the boys won a state championship.
Martin coached the junior varsity team for the last four years. He’s also a former Governor’s athelete, earning First Team All District, and Second-Team All Region honors as a player.
Release July 27, 2020
Nelson County School Board Approves Marvin Martin as New Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach
LOVINGSTON, VA- The Nelson County High School Athletic Department is pleased to announce Marvin Martin as the school's new head varsity boys basketball coach. Coach Martin graduated from Nelson County High School where he was also a member of the varsity basketball team and earned 1st team all-district and 2nd team all-region honors during her playing career. After high school, Martin continued her education and playing career at Lynchburg College.
Coach Martin has coached basketball at Nelson County High School in some capacity for the last 28 years, serving as an assistant coach in both the girls and boys basketball programs. He has served as an assistant coach for five basketball coaches at Nelson County High School including his stint on the staff of Brandon Garrett, who led the boys basketball program to the VHSL Division I.
state championship in 2008. While serving as the junior varsity coach for the last 4 years, Coach Martin also volunteered as an official with the basketball programs in the Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department.
Coach Martin said, “I feel that I know the kids and the community of Nelson County, but mostly I believe in myself enough to know what it takes to motivate and teach athletes at Nelson County High School to have success on the court and to grow and mature into respectful young men.”
Nelson County High School Athletic Director Greg Mullins stated, “We are excited to have Coach Martin as the leader of our boys’ basketball program. As an alumni of Nelson County High School and an assistant coach within the basketball program for the last 28 years, you would be hard pressed to find someone with more knowledge of the basketball program at Nelson County. But more than that knowledge, Coach Martin brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. Coach Martin knows the student-athletes, parents, and community of Nelson County as well as anyone and that gives him a solid foundation to build a successful program both on and off the court. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see our boys on the court again.”
