The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our heatwave continues. High pressure to our south will keep the extreme heat and humidity is place for much of the week. However, later this week into the Weekend, temperatures and humidity will take a dip. Meanwhile we are tracking a slow moving cold front. Our showers and thunderstorm chances will increase starting on Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
