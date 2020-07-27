2020 Freefall Music Festival canceled, other community programming still happening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This year’s edition of the Freefall Music Festival won’t happen because of the coronavirus.
The event was scheduled to take place at IX Art Park in Charlottesville from August 29 through October 3.
With thousands of people expected for the free concerts, organizers with WTJU say they couldn’t find a way to hold the event safely during the pandemic.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo, a part of Freefall set for September 26, will now be held virtually.
07/27/2020 Release from IX Art Park:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WTJU 91.1 FM and IX Art Park have decided to cancel Charlottesville's 2020 Freefall Music & Art Festival, originally scheduled for August 29 through October 3.
Throughout the fall, IX Art Park will program socially distanced outdoor concerts, arts events, and farmers markets, in compliance with current Virginia executive orders. IX’s current schedule is online at IXArtPark.org.
In addition, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo will be held in virtual format at BlackBusinessExpo.org on Saturday, September 26. Since its inception in 2017, the Black Business Expo has been part of Freefall.
“An evening at Freefall usually makes for warm, cozy feelings – kids playing, melodies floating, lights coming on as the sun fades, and our community coming together. But Freefall concerts draw thousands of attendees to these free concerts, and there’s simply no safe way to do that during this pandemic,” said Nathan Moore, general manager of WTJU 91.1 FM.
Donations to IX Art Park and WTJU are warmly encouraged to keep Charlottesville’s music scene alive through the pandemic. IX Art Park has been especially hard hit by COVID-19 closures. Donate at IXArtPark.org and WTJU.net, respectively.
