Albemarle County supervisors pass stricter phase three coronavirus safety ordinance

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday afternoon, the Board of Supervisors passed a stricter phase three coronavirus safety ordinance with new rules and restrictions.
The three main provisions include the limit of indoor occupancy for food establishments, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.
“It would provide for 50% occupancy. Whatever the occupancy is specified in the certificate of occupancy for the structure or a 50 person maximum if it’s considered a farm building. The proposed ordinance would limit gatherings to 50 people with certain exceptions,” Deputy County Attorney, Andy Herrick of the Board of Supervisors said.
The board started the meeting stating three main goals for these stricter rules: to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus among staff and citizens, to protect people who are in the high risk category if they catch the coronavirus, and to maintain essential services for the public.
The regulations that will take effect also require face coverings in indoor public places and outdoor public places with certain exceptions.
“Section six of the proposed ordinance would have a face covering requirement. Require face coverings at indoor public places and outdoor public places in which six foot physical distance is not possible,” Herrick said.
There are exclusions to the mask mandate which include in a personal residence, personal vehicles, institutions of higher education and other schools, fitness facilities, religious institutions, indoor shooting ranges, county courthouse building, and others listed in the ordinance.
The new ordinance will go into effect August 1 at midnight for a period of 60 days.
