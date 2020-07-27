Albemarle County Small Business Grant Application is now open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now being accepted for a new program aimed to give small businesses in Albemarle County a boost.
The Lift Business Grant program will distribute a total of $1.25 million in CARES Act funding. Many businesses are eligible to apply for the program, but preference will be given to women, minority, and or veteran-owned businesses, as well as those businesses within the hospitality community, which were hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
“They were the hardest hit economic sector in our community. They had the most folks laid off from work. They had the most drastic impact to include lost of funding almost immediately. They’re also an important part of our economy, they account for almost $400 million,” Roger Johnson said.
A list of recipients will be selected by the middle of August. Applications are open through Monday, August 3 and you can start the process by clicking this link.
