Albemarle County Economic Development Authority Chair, other members resign over new financial disclosure mandates

The mandate was adopted as a result of a multi-million dollar embezzlement scandal in Warren County uncovered in 2019. A new law passed unanimously in the General Assembly earlier this year mandates that all members of similar authorities state-wide file a statement of economic interest every year. The deadline for the first statement is August 1. That led Authority Chair W. Rod Gentry, and members David Mellon and James Atkinson to resign from the board at this month’s meeting, pushing back on the new mandate’s necessity.