Virginia Restaurant and Travel Association sends letter to Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will be meeting to discuss an emergency ordinance on Monday. The ordinance is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the county by putting indoor capacity restrictions on food establishments, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. If passed, the capacity limit would be set at 50 percent or 50 people and social gatherings would be reduced from 250 people to 50 with the exception of weddings, religious exercises, and breweries, wineries and distilleries.