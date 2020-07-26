Virginia Restaurant and Travel Association sends letter to Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Phase three of reopening capped restaurant capacity at 250 as long as there’s six feet of space between parties but that may not last much longer in Albemarle County.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will be meeting to discuss an emergency ordinance on Monday. The ordinance is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the county by putting indoor capacity restrictions on food establishments, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. If passed, the capacity limit would be set at 50 percent or 50 people and social gatherings would be reduced from 250 people to 50 with the exception of weddings, religious exercises, and breweries, wineries and distilleries.
In response to this proposed ordinance, the Virginia Restaurant, lodging, and travel association wrote a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to share concerns over ordinance. In the letter, the association says continuing to allow large crowds at weddings and other events creates a “disproportionate impact on restaurants.” If passed in Albemarle county some Charlottesville restaurants believe the city might follow suit.
“A con that I see is that as people will see that their local governments are taking steps to address system it hurts consumer confidence,” General Manager of Sedona Taphouse Rodell Tolliver said.
A final vote on the issue is set for August 5.
