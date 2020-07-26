Verizon gives out backpacks and school supplies to kids in the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Verizon gave away backpacks and school supplies to kids across the country, including in Charlottesville, Sunday July 26.
Any child who visited the store was eligible to receive a backpack and school supplies. Edwin Paige, an employee at the Fifth Street Station location said it was great to help the community when people need it the most.
“In uncertain times like this the kids can walk out of here with some understanding that they have some way to take care of their books and have supplies to do their work,” Paige said. “That’s just one less thing they have to worry about in stressful times.”
Paige added that giving back to the community is essential for businesses.
