US Marshals capture escaped Chesterfield inmates in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WWBT) - After nearly two weeks, 2 inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have been arrested 700 miles away from the scene of their escape. The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested Rashad E. Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor Saturday night at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.
The two escaped on July 13, after The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), says they assaulted a correctional officer and escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. A getaway was vehicle staged outside of the correctional center.
Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, 18, was previously convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.
On July 18th, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, announced Taylor and Williams were believed to have stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton in Lancaster County earlier this week and could still be in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
“This complex investigation and arrest is yet another example of the tenacity and the “never give up” attitude displayed by Deputy U.S. Marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners all over this great country. Hours of dedicated investigative work by our law enforcement team ensured the safety of the public by getting these very dangerous escapees back into custody quickly and safely. I hope the efforts of these law enforcement professionals will in some way allow our citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and elsewhere, to rest more comfortably tonight,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Around 5:00 p.m., the U.S. Marshals-led Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair in the 5700 block of Beckley Road in Battle Creek, Michigan. According to Virginia State Police, Michigan State Police, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids Police Departments, and the Michigan Department of Corrections all assisted in the arrest, VSP says The FBI also provided significant assistance throughout the fugitive investigation.
"This evening's apprehension of the escapees from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center is a result of the extensive investigative efforts and fortitude demonstrated by state and federal law enforcement," said Captain Richard Boyd, commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office. "The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members, which include Virginia State Police personnel, are to be commended for their exceptional and exhaustive work on this case."
Three people have been arrested and charged with helping Taylor and Williams escape.
Both Williams and Taylor will be held at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, Michigan.
