Record Breaking Long Heat Wave Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was day 31 in a row of at least 90 degrees at Charlottesville! Unlike the last several days, the atmosphere in more stable overnight through Monday and that means little to no rain or storm chances.
Most places look tonight and Monday with increasing temperatures. Hotter weather on Monday with highs nearing 100 degrees in central Virginia! It will feel like it with the heat index.
Tracking a stronger cold front for Tuesday. This will likely cause a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm later in the day or evening.
Some showers and storms chances may linger into Wednesday. Not as hot late next week. Another shower/storm risk by Friday and the first weekend of August. This is when the record long heat wave will end.
Sunday night: Hazy starshine and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Hot sunshine, humid, isolated shower/storm risk. Highs in the 90s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, tropical with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s.
