Protests continue in Richmond, unlawful assembly declared, dump truck set on fire
Nearly 200-300 protesters made their way from Monroe Park to Richmond Police Headquarters Saturday night, where an unlawful assembly was declared. (Source: NBC 12)
July 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 9:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 200-300 protesters made their way from Monroe Park to Richmond Police Headquarters Saturday night, where an unlawful assembly was declared.

NBC12 photojournalists at the scene say tear gas was deployed into the crowd at some point.

A.J. Nwoko NBC12 at Richmond Police Headquarter where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered to confront police.

Richmond Police say a city dump truck was set on fire. Around 11:30 the fire was put out by the Richmond Fire Department.

Virginia State Police are also on scene, VSP says it is “on post to protect RPD Headquarters from protesters.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with NBC 12 for the latest.

