Lawyer: Feds must provide papers from white nationalist case
This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally. (Source: (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File))
By Associated Press | July 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 9:38 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The plaintiffs in a civil rights lawsuit over the violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, say federal prosecutors must provide documents used in its criminal case against a white nationalist.

Community members who filed the lawsuit against prominent white supremacists and hate groups contend Justice Department lawyers have wrongly denied their request for evidence in the investigation of James Alex Fields Jr.

Authorities said Fields drove a car into a group of people, killing a counterprotester and injuring more than two dozen others.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the documents are relevant to an important civil rights case going to court in October.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

