Governor on COVID-19 data: Virginia to take additional steps if ‘numbers don’t come down'

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted on Saturday that he will be watching public health data as COVID-19 cases increase in the commonwealth.
“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” Northam said.
Virginia entered Phase three of reopening on July 1. The Virginia Department of Health reported 83,609 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,245 case increase since Friday. The positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.5 percent - a slight increase from weeks passed.
Northam asked Virginians to wear a mask and practice social distancing ‘so we don’t have to move back.'
“Be smart and stay safe,” Northam said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.