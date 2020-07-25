Record Breaking Heat Wave Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday was day 30 in a row of at least 90 degrees at Charlottesville! It was just humid enough for a pop-up shower/storm during the afternoon and early evening. The showers and storms weren’t nearly as strong or as widespread as the last several days.
Most places look dry Sunday with increasing temperatures. Hotter weather on Monday with highs nearing 100 degrees in central Virginia!
Tracking a stronger cold front for Tuesday. This will likely cause a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm later in the day or evening.
Some showers and storms chances may linger into Wednesday. Not as hot late next week. Another shower/storm risk by next Friday and the first weekend of August. This is the the record long heat wave will end.
Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild with some fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Hot sunshine, humid, most areas look to be storm free. Highs in the 90s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Hot sunshine, humid, most areas look to be storm free. Highs upper 90s. Lows mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, tropical with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s.
