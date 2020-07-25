Publix employee: Customer refused to let Black worker bag her groceries, tried to drive over him

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police were called to a grocery store after a customer allegedly told employees she refused to let a Black person bag her groceries. It led to a scene at the Publix Supermarket at White Oak Village Friday morning. On top of that, employees say the customer then tried to run over an employee with her car.
“I almost cried. I’m fighting back tears now,” an employee told NBC12, asking not to be identified.
Employees say a customer notified staff she didn’t want the teenager who was about to bag her groceries to do it because he’s Black.
“He proceeded to tell the manager. She said just to walk away and she bagged her own groceries,” the employee said.
The teen then went outside to collect shopping carts. That’s when an employee says the woman tried to run the teen over with her car. Police sources say they’re not sure whether the woman was a bad driver or if she did it on purpose.
Employees believe it was intentional.
“She rolled her window down as she pulled off and said ‘you’re going to remember this’….He granted your wish. You did not want him to bag for you. That should have been the end of it but instead, you escalated the situation out of hate,” the employee added.
The worker says managers called police, one even shedding a tear because of the entire ordeal.
“This is a 15-year-old boy and you tried to end his life. You tried to run him over with your car when he did nothing to you, and I just don’t see how people can be so hateful to someone that they don’t know,” the employee said.
Police sources say the customer was driving a silver or gold Ford Taurus. Because she paid with cash, they don’t know her identity.
“I hope and pray that Henrico’s finest finds her…It’s outrageous that we have to live in this world and tolerate this…He’s just trying to do his job,” the employee added.
NBC12 is awaiting a statement from Publix. The NAACP in Henrico is requesting to speak with police about what they’re doing to find the customer.
