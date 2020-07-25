Nelson County recieves $10,000 tourism grant

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to help boost the county’s tourism efforts.
The WanderLove Recovery Grant helps support tourism campaigns in areas hit hard by the pandemic. They money will go toward marketing efforts encouraging Nelson County residents to be tourists in their own backyard.
“You know you don’t have to go far and wide to find relaxation and some relief from the day to day trevails. You can do it right here in your backyard, in central Virginia,” Nelson-151 President Lindsay Dorrier III said .Nelson County, Nelson-151 and the craft-beverage-centric businesses along the corridor are the perfect place to do that.”
The grant money is expected to help revive the county’s economy while businesses begin to reopen.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.