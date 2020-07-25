Louisa United holds march in Louisa County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another protest for unity and equity was held in central Virginia on Saturday. This time, People of all backgrounds gathered in Louisa County with one goal in mind: justice and equality for everyone across the country.
“Minorities in the United States have always taken a backseat so it’s time for the minority situation to change,” protester Andrew Evans said.
A group called Louisa United organized the march to bring to light the inequalities in Louisa County and to push for change.
“There’s a lot of institutional racism in this country, not just in Louisa county but of course it manifests here as well,” protester Hawina Falcon said.
The march started at Louisa Town Park making its way to different county buildings before ending at the Louisa County Courthouse. Speeches were given by select people including Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D, VA-07).
Once the crowd made it to the courthouse, more speeches were made.
“We just want to talk about you know some of the social injustices and equality, that goes on and community as a whole,” protester Raymar Byrd said.
Along with the march, people were able to register to vote promoting another way for people to make their voices heard.
