Louisa County woman killed in fatal crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County woman was killed in a fatal crash in Albemarle County on Saturday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Milton road. There, they found two vehicles that had collided head on. Leticia Martinez, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries.
The accident closed Milton road for several hours as crews worked to clear the accident. The road is back open now, but the cause of the crash is still being investigated by the ACPD Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.
ACPD Press Release 7/25/20 Vehicle Crash on Milton Road Results in Fatality
UPDATE 7/25/20, 3:45 pm: The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the deceased victim of the fatal two-vehicle crash on Milton Road as Leticia Martinez, 55, of Louisa County.
ORIGINAL RELEASE: On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 10:17 am, Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 2100 block of Milton Road. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had collided head-on. The driver of one vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other driver died at the scene.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the seventh traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
