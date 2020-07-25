Louisa County woman killed in fatal crash

ORIGINAL RELEASE: On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 10:17 am, Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 2100 block of Milton Road. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had collided head-on. The driver of one vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other driver died at the scene.