Hot Last July Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Working on day 30 in a row of at least 90 degrees at Charlottesville on this Saturday! Just humid enough for a pop-up shower/storm this afternoon to early evening.
Most places look dry Sunday with increasing temperatures. Hotter weather on Monday with highs nearing 100 degrees in central Virginia!
Tracking a stronger cold front for Tuesday. This will likely cause a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm later in the day or evening.
Some showers and storms chances may linger into Wednesday. Not as hot late next week. Another shower/storm risk by next Friday and the first weekend of August.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Hot and still humid this afternoon. Just enough energy in the atmosphere to ignite a stray shower/storm this afternoon to evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild with some fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Hot sunshine, humid, most areas look to be storm free. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Hot sunshine, humid, most areas look to be storm free. Highs upper 90s. Lows mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, tropical with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.