Two UVA student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in second round of testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia had two student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks, the UVA Athletic Department announced on Friday.
The Cavaliers have had four positive tests in total, out of the 235 tests administered since July 5.
UVA had two positives in the first round of testing, which was completed on July 10.
None of the students who tested positive have required hospitalization.
University of Virginia Athletics Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (July 24) its second round of COVID-19 testing results for the student-athletes who returned to Grounds.
At this time, student-athletes from the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball are back on Grounds to resume pre-season training and conditioning.
Since testing started with the return of the UVA football team on July 5, a total of 235 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19. Four student-athletes have produced a positive test. Since its return to Grounds, the UVA football team has had 112 student-athletes tested and there have been three positive results.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered the tests that were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory. All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according tolocal health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.
Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.
Virginia will provide periodic updates on testing of student-athletes prior to the start of fall athletics seasons.