Temporary Break in High Heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Extra clouds today may keep the high temperature from reaching 90 degrees at Charlottesville for the first time in 28 days! Scattered showers and storms also form. The overall severe weather risk is to our southeast through this evening.
Showers, downpours and thunderstorms fade away overnight. Most areas look dry this weekend. Just humid enough on Saturday for a remote thundershower to form.
Heating back up to the 90s this weekend through mid next week.
The next best shower and thunderstorm risk will be next Tuesday. Perhaps less hot and humid by the end of next week for a couple days and nights.
Through Friday evening: Mostly cloudy, some hazy breaks of sun. Scattered shower/storm forms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday overnight: Patch fog. Lows in the 60s to 70 degrees by dawn.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Hot and a little humid. Stray risk for a shower/storm. Most places miss out. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday night: Fair sky. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Hot sunshine. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Monday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs upper 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, tropical with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated rain chance. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mainly dry at this time and less hot or humid. Highs upper 80s.
