Still Hot This Weekend. Low Storm Chance

A weak cool front will drop south and dissipate over the region Saturday. Daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A stray storm or two possible during the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will largely remain in control of our weather pattern Sunday and Monday with hot and humid conditions. Highs back in the mid to upper 90s. A slow moving front by Tuesday and the mid-week will bring more showers and thunderstorms.