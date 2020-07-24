Still Hot This Weekend. Low Storm Chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After an active week of thunderstorms, the chance of storms is much lower this weekend and many will remain dry. The Heat will still hold on, taking us into next week.
A weak cool front will drop south and dissipate over the region Saturday. Daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A stray storm or two possible during the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will largely remain in control of our weather pattern Sunday and Monday with hot and humid conditions. Highs back in the mid to upper 90s. A slow moving front by Tuesday and the mid-week will bring more showers and thunderstorms.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Hanna will make landfall is South Texas Saturday with heavy and flooding rain and wind hazards. Tropical Storm Gonzalo will enter the Caribbean Sea this weekend and on its southern track may weaken into next week.
Tonight: Fair skies, areas of fog, muggy. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.
Sunday: Hot sunshine. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Monday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs upper 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, Few storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mainly dry at this time and less hot or humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
