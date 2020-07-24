Nelson County schools plan to reopen in phases with virtual learning mandatory for first nine weeks

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County Public Schools, unlike nearby districts, is opting to reopen in phases, starting with all virtual learning for the first nine weeks of the academic year.
The first phase is 100% virtual learning for all students, except those with special needs. The first phase will start on August 24 and continue until October 2.
The second phase will be a hybrid learning model, starting in the second quarter of the school year. Students of all grade levels will be separated into two different cohorts (A and B) and will have in-person instruction two days a week.
The district is planning to move to in-person, traditional instruction for its third phase, starting second semester of the 2020-21 year. There will still be a virtual learning option for all students in this phase.
Kim Candler, the director of elementary instruction, said the plan will help students transition back to in-person classes while prioritizing safety.
“We realize the importance of the routine and socialization in addition to the academic benefits for being in person with instruction, but we also know that, you know, you can’t learn unless you feel safe,” Candler said.
The district also announced the suspension of all extracurricular activities, including all athletics, until the matter can be reviewed and reevaluated in August.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.